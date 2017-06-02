NEWS

Man dies after fight with deputy's husband at Denny's

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man died Thursday, days after a violent fight at a Denny's restaurant left him in a coma.

Video from the confrontation on Sunday night shows the husband of a Harris County Sheriff's deputy being put into the back of a sheriff's car. He has not been charged with any crimes.

You can also see the ambulance that was called to the restaurant. Inside that ambulance, paramedics are giving CPR to 24-year-old John Hernandez.

Deputy's husband involved in fight at Denny's, Jessica Willey reports.



Security video from the night of the incident shows only a portion of the confrontation. The deputy's husband is seen wearing an orange shirt.

Hernandez's wife said the other person recorded in the video is her husband.

She admits her husband was drinking that night and had gone outside the restaurant to urinate.

Hernandez's family said he was in a coma being kept alive by machines, but died overnight.

"He was on the floor, and he had him, the other guy had him and he was punching him like this, endlessly," Mrs. Hernandez said.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy's husband said he was defending himself after being punched.

Hernandez's family said they want answers from the sheriff's department. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

