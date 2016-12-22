FUNERAL

Loved ones gather to say goodbye to slain Alief ISD board member
EMBED </>More News Videos

Loved ones gathered to remember murdered Alief ISD trustee Dedre Jefferson.

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Inside the church, family lined up one by one to say goodbye to slain Alief Independent School District boardmember Dedre Jefferson as she laid in a white casket draped with red roses.

When Jefferson's mother approached, she broke down, overcome with grief. The thought of burying her adult daughter was too much to handle. But moments of sadness were followed by moments of joy during the funeral service.

"We are here to celebrate a wonderful life," said Rev. Reggie DeVaughn from the pulpit of "The Bridge" Southwest Community Christian Center. "Such a wonderful person, as Dedre Jefferson!"

The congregation stood, clapping and cheering.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, state representatives and community leaders remembered Jefferson as the strong mother, friend and school board leader who served Alief ISD.

EMBED </>More News Videos

Congressman Sheila Jackson Lee spoke about Dedre Jefferson's passion for her work in Alief ISD.



"She was very vibrant, supportive of everyone, energetic, committed," Jefferon's sorority sister, LaDon Ward said.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee talked about Jefferson's dedication and passion for her work in the Alief school district. She said that she and congressman Al Green hoisted a flag at the United States capitol in honor of Jefferson.

RELATED: Man charged in mom's fatal stabbing makes emotional outburst in court
EMBED </>More News Videos

A man accused of killing his mother appeared in court today. Miya Shay reports.



There was someone noticeably absent - her son. Blake Jefferson sits in a jail cell, charged with stabbing and killing his mother last Friday. A dark reality that's not lost on her friends.
VIDEO: Pastor says stabbing suspect believed he talked to God
EMBED </>More News Videos

A family pastor says the man accused of killing his mom was communicating with God



"Trying to still wrap our brains around what actually happened," said Shannon Baldwin, a friend. "For that, all I can say is that my prayers are with the family, her son, Blake, mostly that he is well taken care of."

Inside Jefferson's program memorial, next to pictures of her has a proud mom, there's a message from Blake.

It reads:

"There will never be a moment I will not think of you
Our special times together
The loving things that you would do
Memories so special when you were by my side

How tucked away inside by heart
Forever to abide
Lord someday up in Heave again your face I'll see
When we meet upon that golden shore
Where the best is yet to be"

FRIEND: 'Something happened' before man allegedly stabbed mom
EMBED </>More News Videos

The friend of man accused of killing mother speaks out about the days leading up to Dedre Jefferson's death.

RELATED: 'Something made him snap': Son charged in mom's brutal murder
EMBED </>More News Videos

The son of an Alief ISD board member, Blake Jefferson, has now been charged with his mother's murder.

Related Topics:
newsstabbingalief isdwoman killedmurderhomicide investigationfuneralHouston
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FUNERAL
Man killed in crash honored in moving trucker tribute
Satisfy your morbid curiosity at this museum of death
Children who died abandoned given proper burial
Hundreds attend funeral for 10-year-old rape, murder victim
More funeral
NEWS
States Won by Trump Have Highest Obamacare Enrollment
After Bathroom Bill Repeal Failure, ACLU to See North Carolina 'in Court'
Trump: US 'Must Greatly Strengthen' Nuclear Capabilities
Passenger removed after harassing Ivanka Trump
More News
Top Stories
Passenger removed after harassing Ivanka Trump
Mother dies after car pins her against house in NW Harris Co.
YouTuber known for pranks removed from flight
Racist rant in Kentucky JC Penney goes viral
Police: Drunk semi driver weaves, then crawls on road
Busiest days for holiday travel begin at Houston airports
Shopping for toy robots? Read this before you buy
Show More
Texas tops list of worst drivers in nation
Brownsville man hurt in Christmas market attack
Rookie latest victim of Texans annual dinner prank
Santa gator: Woman allowed to keep pet gator
Colo, oldest gorilla in US, turns 60
More News
Top Video
Shopping for toy robots? Read this before you buy
Texas tops list of worst drivers in nation
Santa gator: Woman allowed to keep pet gator
Brownsville man hurt in Christmas market attack
More Video