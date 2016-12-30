NEWS

WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battle deadly fire in NW Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Firefighters say two people have lost their lives in a house fire in northwest Houston.

HFD crews are battling the fire right now on Richelieu.

There is significant damage to the home, according to fire investigators.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

