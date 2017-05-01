We have PIO headed to the scene, we can confirm one member of Dallas Fire Rescue has been shot and transported to a local hospital. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 1, 2017

There is another active shooter in Dallas. This time a fireman has been shot, and officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray! — Dallas Police Assoc (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) May 1, 2017

Authorities are searching for a shooter after a firefighter was shot in Dallas, police say.The Dallas Police Department said that a member of Dallas Fire Rescue was shot and taken to a local hospital.The Dallas Police Association sent out a tweet that said "officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray!"There's no word on the condition of the firefighter. Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.