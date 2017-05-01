NEWS

Suspect on the loose in Dallas after shooting firefighter, police say

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are searching for a shooter after a firefighter was shot in Dallas, police say.

The Dallas Police Department said that a member of Dallas Fire Rescue was shot and taken to a local hospital.


The Dallas Police Association sent out a tweet that said "officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray!"


There's no word on the condition of the firefighter. Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.

