NEWS

Family of John Hernandez files civil lawsuit against deputy and husband

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The family of John Hernandez has filed a civil lawsuit against Terry and Chauna Thompson. Both were indicted last week for murder in the fatal altercation outside a Denny's in Sheldon.

CLICK / TAP TO WATCH LIVE STREAMING VIDEO


John Hernandez's wife is asking for more than $1 million in damages in the lawsuit.

Last Friday, the couple bonded out of jail after a grand jury indicted them for the murder of John Hernandez. The couple could face five years to life if convicted.
Hernandez, 24, was in a coma after an altercation with Terry Thompson on May 28 outside of Denny's.

PHOTOS: Thompsons arrive at Harris County jail after indictment


Investigators said Hernandez was urinating outside the restaurant and that Terry had yelled at him to stop. A physical altercation ensued, and Harris County Deputy Chauna Thompson, Terry's wife, met him at the Denny's.

Video released showed Terry on top of Hernandez with his arm around Hernandez's throat. Witnesses said Chauna was also trying to restrain Hernandez, putting her knee down on his arm.

RAW VIDEO: Harris County DA Kim Ogg and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez
EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: News conference with Harris County D.A. Kim Ogg and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Eyewitness video shows a closer view of deadly fight outside Denny's. (WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing)



Plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit are John's parents, his wife and 3-year-old daughter.

According to a press release, the lawsuit will reveal new facts not previously released to the public.

Meanwhile, Terry and Chauna are expected to make a court appearance this morning to hear their bond conditions.

Stay with Eyewitness News throughout the morning for updates on this case.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsfightgrand juryman killedharris county sheriffs officeinvestigationdeadly dennys fightHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
North Korea releases imprisoned American student
Video captures woman on the hood of car in Houston
Body matching description of missing mom found
Armed inmates on the run after 2 correctional officers killed in Georgia
More News
Top Stories
Bond conditions set for couple charged in Denny's fight
Body matching description of missing mom found
Man in wheelchair killed during argument at party
Police seize drugs at airport disguised as edible cactus
Prisoners on the run after killing prison guards
Boy found dead after being left in daycare van
Ex-NBA star Dennis Rodman arrives in North Korea
Show More
North Korea releases US citizen Otto Warmbier
Everything you need to know about deadly Denny's fight
Timeline of deadly Denny's altercation
What we know about couple indicted in Denny's fight
Another one bites the dust: Gymboree to close stores
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
Astros' Springer 'strikes' to help kids who stutter
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Music Festival
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
More Photos