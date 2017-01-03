A man was critically injured in a deputy-involved shooting after he allegedly walked into a Cypress emergency room with a gun.At around 9am, the deputy shot the man in the circle drive of the North Cypress Medical Center, just feet from the entrance of the emergency room.Deputies earlier said the man was involved in a "disturbance." He is now being treated, and in critical condition.The deputy who fired on the suspect was not hurt.Investigators are interviewing witnesses at the hospital, located just off the Northwest Freeway at Huffmeister.From SkyEye, we could see a large pool of blood and several shell casing markers right outside the doors of the emergency room.Crime scene tape has been placed around the hospital as deputies investigate.The suspect has yet to be identified, but is only described as a black male.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.