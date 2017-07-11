NEWS

WATCH LIVE: Suspect arrested in 79-year-old woman's murder in Hedwig Village

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Susberry has been identified as a suspect in Janeil Hooten Bernard's murder in Hedwig Village.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The son of a former housekeeper has been charged in the brutal murder of a 79-year-old Hedwig Village woman.

CLICK/TAP TO WATCH LIVE VIDEO


Officials said Michael Susberry has been charged in Bernard's murder.

According to police, Susberry head-butted the victim before stabbing her with a knife sometime around July 3.

Because Susberry would pick up his mother's checks while she worked for Bernard, police said he would have had intimate knowledge of the victim's home.

Officials recommended the death penalty in the case after going through Susberry's lengthy criminal record.

Bernard was found dead inside her home on Capri Street by her housekeeper on July 3.
Housekeeper: Murder victim 'took care of me and I took care of her'
EMBED More News Videos

The housekeeper of a Hedwig Village murder victim described her late boss as the kindest person she'd ever met.



Her wallet and her 2011 red Cadillac sedan were missing, but the vehicle was later found.
Police said there was no forced entry to the home, so they believe Bernard knew her attacker.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.
VIDEO: Police believe woman found murdered in Hedwig Village was beaten and stabbed
EMBED More News Videos

Neighbors in Hedwig Village in disbelief over murder, Kaitlin McCulley reports.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsmurderhomicide investigationhomicideHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Mitch McConnell announces Senate will delay start of August recess
Russian lawyer who met with Trump Jr. denies government ties
Open carry law for swords, knives to begin in September
Mom of Sandra Bland talks move to Waller County
More News
Top Stories
Mom of Sandra Bland talks move to Waller County
Few clues after third razor blade incident in Huntsville
Family believes loved one shot to death in SW Houston
Records: Public works director made payments to trustee
Another round of evening downpours
Blue Bell teases yet another new ice cream flavor
Trump Jr. on Russia meeting: 'If it's what you say I love it'
Show More
Woman wanted for shooting into car and killing man
Lone Star Flight Museum in Galveston moving
Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run in N. Harris Co.
Need a job? NRG Park is hiring for Texans games
JJ Watt shirt collection now available
More News
Top Video
Blue Bell teases yet another new ice cream flavor
H-E-B signs slugger George Springer as spokesman
Lone Star Flight Museum in Galveston moving
13 Instagram accounts that celebrate the best of Houston
More Video