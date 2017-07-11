EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2186234" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The housekeeper of a Hedwig Village murder victim described her late boss as the kindest person she'd ever met.

Neighbors in Hedwig Village in disbelief over murder, Kaitlin McCulley reports.

The son of a former housekeeper has been charged in the brutal murder of a 79-year-old Hedwig Village woman.Officials said Michael Susberry has been charged in Bernard's murder.According to police, Susberry head-butted the victim before stabbing her with a knife sometime around July 3.Because Susberry would pick up his mother's checks while she worked for Bernard, police said he would have had intimate knowledge of the victim's home.Officials recommended the death penalty in the case after going through Susberry's lengthy criminal record.Bernard was found dead inside her home on Capri Street by her housekeeper on July 3.Her wallet and her 2011 red Cadillac sedan were missing, but the vehicle was later found.Police said there was no forced entry to the home, so they believe Bernard knew her attacker.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.