NEWS

1 hurt after blimp crashes at U.S. Open

EMBED </>More Videos

Blimp taking aerials of U.S. Open in Wisconsin crashed into field. (KTRK)

ERIN HILLS, Wisconsin --
A blimp flying over the U.S. Open has gone down and the aircraft's operator says he doesn't know if the pilot is alive.

CLICK / TAP TO WATCH LIVE STREAMING VIDEO


Justin Maynard is a sales manager for AirSign, the advertising company that operates the blimp.

Maynard says only the pilot was on board the craft. He says the company's operations team on the ground confirmed citizen video on social media showing the blimp going down.

Maynard says he is "not 100 percent" on the condition of the pilot but that believes he is alive.

The USGA released a statement about the crash:
"According to local authorities, a commercial blimp not affiliated with the USGA or the U.S. Open Championship broadcast crashed in an open field approximately a half mile from the Erin Hills golf course at approximately 11:15 a.m. First responders were quick to arrive at the scene and the pilot is currently being treated for unknown injuries. No other people were involved in the incident and local law enforcement is currently investigating. Our thoughts and prayers are with the pilot at this time."

We will bring you updates on this breaking news story as it becomes available.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsUS opencrashaccidentWisconsin
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Manhunt intensifies for escaped inmates in Georgia
'Operation Matador' nets 39 MS-13 arrests in New York
What we know about the congressional baseball shooting
GOP baseball team coach: 'We need to play this game'
More News
Top Stories
HPD chief calls shooters 'cowards' in infant's death
Houston aide shot in VA attack: "I was running for my life"
Zack Barth: What we know about Virginia shooting victim
Jury deadlocked in Bill Cosby trial; told to keep working
Police: Dog harness used to bolt child to floor
SOURCES: UPS shooter was SF resident Jimmy Lam
'Operation Matador' nets 39 MS-13 arrests in New York
Show More
Congressman's shooting first test for Trump-era gun debate
Virginia baseball field shooting: A timeline
18-wheeler spilled gallons of sewage onto road
Red snapper season extended this summer
Group wants you to stop tipping restaurant workers
More News
Top Video
SOURCES: UPS shooter was SF resident Jimmy Lam
'Operation Matador' nets 39 MS-13 arrests in New York
Dangerous driving stunt caught on camera along Atlantic City Expressway
Productivity problems? Your workspace could be the culprit
More Video