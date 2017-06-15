A blimp flying over the U.S. Open has gone down and the aircraft's operator says he doesn't know if the pilot is alive.Justin Maynard is a sales manager for AirSign, the advertising company that operates the blimp.Maynard says only the pilot was on board the craft. He says the company's operations team on the ground confirmed citizen video on social media showing the blimp going down.Maynard says he is "not 100 percent" on the condition of the pilot but that believes he is alive.The USGA released a statement about the crash:We will bring you updates on this breaking news story as it becomes available.