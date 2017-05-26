Police released surveillance video that they want the public to see of the aftermath of a deadly hit and run accident in southeast Houston.Police said it all started with an argument between a husband and wife.It happened Thursday night, but Eyewitness News obtained several videos Friday morning before and after the hit and run.One of the videos is from a taco truck on Winkler Street. It shows the man walking to the corner parking lot of a nearby convenience store where police said he met his wife who was driving a light-colored SUV.Meanwhile, the video from the convenience store shows the man walking into the street, then he appears to run toward an oncoming truck that slows down for a moment and hits the man.Video from the second convenience store shows what witnesses said was the truck before it turned onto Winkler Street.Francis Marshall saw the whole thing."She screamed, 'he's been hit, he's hit.'"Police said when the victim got into the street, he banged his fists on the truck. Witnesses said the blue truck in the video is the vehicle that ran over the victim."I saw the truck running over him. I mean literally, like he was a speed bump. And kept going," Marshall said.Police do not believe this was an accident."Based on witness testimony and witness statements, they believe that the truck ran over the complainant intentionally out of anger and frustration," Houston police officer Kyle Heaverlo said.Police said they cannot confirm the truck in the video is the one they are looking for, but detectives are now looking at the video in hopes of finding the person who ran over the victim.