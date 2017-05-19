NEWS

Washington state Ferris wheel accident leaves 3 hurt

PORT TOWNSEND, Washington --
Two women and a 7-year-old boy are recovering after falling from a Ferris wheel in Washington state.
KOMO-TV reports the incident happened Thursday evening in Port Townsend during the town's annual Rhododendron Festival.


A witness told rescue officials that a Ferris wheel cart flopping upside down ejected the three people.

The two women and the boy fell 15 to 18 feet (4 to 5 meters) and landed on the ride's metal flooring.


Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg says a 59-year-old woman was airlifted to the Seattle hospital. Gregg says she is currently in serious but stable condition in the intensive care unit, and her injuries are non-life threatening.

Officials said the injuries to the boy and to one woman weren't life-threatening.

The ride was shut down and cordoned off for an investigation.

The festival says authorities and the company that owns the carnival equipment are investigating
Related Topics:
newsamusement parkamusement ride
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Parents of 12-year-old girl say she was raped, impregnated by 14-year-old boy
Diners maced in attempted robbery in Rice Village
His Highness the Aga Khan awarded the 2017 President's Medal
13-year-old fatally shot in northern Harris County
Man subdued after trying to breach cockpit on American Airlines flight to Honolulu
More News
Top Stories
13-year-old fatally shot in northern Harris County
Comey to testify before Senate intel committee
Diners maced in attempted robbery in Rice Village
Texas Senate approves law banning texting while driving
The Woodlands sex assault suspect tied to 4th case
Timeline of terror: The Woodlands sex assault cases
Thieves caught on camera stealing 2 carts full of baby formula
Show More
His Highness the Aga Khan awarded the 2017 President's Medal
Mother of 4 arrested in deadly Houston hit-and-run case
Police warn parents of popular drug-laced candy
'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
Aftermath of huge tornado outbreak from Kansas to Texas
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Flashback Friday pics of ABC13 talent
Meet the 31 men vying for 'The Bachelorette' Rachel's heart
Meet Crime Stoppers' most wanted fugitives
PHOTOS: Comicpalooza 2017 takes over the GRB
More Photos