BODY FOUND

Police searching for man charged with murder of common-law wife

EMBED </>More News Videos

021717-flint-man-wanted-murder-common-law-wife-vid

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Police are searching for a man who has been charged with murder in the death of his common-law wife.

Family members say mother of three, Rena Hodges, hadn't been heard from in several days when her body was found.

When they showed up to her apartment Thursday night, a member of the complex's security team went inside her unit.

That is when they found Hodges' body.

EMBED More News Videos

Mother of three found shot to death



Ariel Thomas, Hodges's niece, says she was planning to leave her common-law husband, Jerald Dewayne Watt, 40.

Hodges leaves behind three daughters, ages 14, 10 and 9. Those girls are now being cared for by family members.

Police said the girls were not in the apartment when she was shot to death.

Investigators spent hours overnight taking photos inside the home. Police said there are no signs of forced entry.

The woman was apparently living with Watt.

Police say Watt could be driving in either a 2002 blue Ford Explorer with Texas license plates FJW-9847 or a 2010 white Nissan Versa with license plates 8KMWV.

Anyone with information on Watt's whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newsshootingwoman killedbody foundcrimeHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BODY FOUND
Autopsy reveals details about child found in trash bag
Missing teenage boy found dead in NW Houston
Intruder kills man as girlfriend's 5 children sleep
Search for missing woman turns up 2 other bodies
More body found
NEWS
White House weighs using Nat. Guard for immigration roundups
Senate poised to confirm EPA nominee Scott Pruitt despite a renewed court battle
Woman sues Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Market
Man caught stealing scratch-off lottery tickets
More News
Top Stories
White House weighs using Nat. Guard for immigration roundups
Scattered thundershowers pushing through Houston
'FaceTime saved my life,' alleged attack victim says
Restaurant rewards family for kids' good behavior
Man caught stealing scratch-off lottery tickets
Woman with Down syndrome trains for marathon
Police: Couple used drone to spy on man in bathroom
Show More
TX lawmaker wants you to stop using this emoji
Burlington Coat Factory drops Ivanka Trump brand online
Cleaning Week: Spot clean your car
Fire engulfs two homes on Houston's south side
Boys rescue young girl from drowning in creek
More News
Top Video
White House weighs using Nat. Guard for immigration roundups
Man caught stealing scratch-off lottery tickets
Police: Couple used drone to spy on man in bathroom
Cleaning Week: Spot clean your car
More Video