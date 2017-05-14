NEWS

WANTED: Serial bandit charged in connection to bank robberies across Houston

Serial bandit charged in connection to local bank robberies.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities have charged a serial bandit in connection to bank robberies across Houston.

Brittney Alexander, 22, is accused of robbing at least two banks.
There is a $5,000 reward for information on these female bank robbers.



According to authorities, Alexander ordered a teller at the Chase bank on 1102 Silber Road to give her money.

"This is a robbery. I have a gun and give me all the money and nobody will get hurt!" a note read.

At a second location, Alexander got away with $900 after threatening the bank teller.

Police believe she is connected to other robberies across the area.

Last week, two females struck three Chase banks with a demand note. The duo got away with an undisclosed amount from two locations.

The search is on for two women wanted for multiple bank robberies, Pooja Lodhia reports.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the FBI at 713-693-5000. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

