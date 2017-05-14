HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities have charged a serial bandit in connection to bank robberies across Houston.
Brittney Alexander, 22, is accused of robbing at least two banks.
According to authorities, Alexander ordered a teller at the Chase bank on 1102 Silber Road to give her money.
"This is a robbery. I have a gun and give me all the money and nobody will get hurt!" a note read.
At a second location, Alexander got away with $900 after threatening the bank teller.
Police believe she is connected to other robberies across the area.
Last week, two females struck three Chase banks with a demand note. The duo got away with an undisclosed amount from two locations.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the FBI at 713-693-5000. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.
