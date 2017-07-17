HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Walmart is apologizing for a racial slur that was included in a product description on its website.
Several people have sent Eyewitness News a screenshot of the image that shows the head of a mannequin with the Jagazi Natural full cap weaving net. The N-word is used to describe the color in the product's description.
ABC13 visited the Walmart website and found that the description had been removed.
We reached out to the company and a spokesperson released the following statement:
"We are very sorry and appalled that this third party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace. It is a clear violation of our policy, and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened."
Meanwhile, Jagazi issued a statement on its website saying they are aware of the Walmart image and that someone used the company's name to list an item.
"We woke up this morning to the news that someone has used our name JAGAZI to list an item. Please beware that we are reporting this to as many people as we can and trying to get all the listings pulled down. The real JAGAZI is a 100 percent black company for black people. People have often used our brand name to try and sell their fake products. Please be aware. Very sorry for all the distress this has caused. We are feeling the pain here as well. Most shocking!"
