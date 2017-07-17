Walmart is apologizing for a racial slur that was included in a product description on its website.Several people have sent Eyewitness News a screenshot of the image that shows the head of a mannequin with the Jagazi Natural full cap weaving net. The N-word is used to describe the color in the product's description.ABC13 visited the Walmart website and found that the description had been removed.We reached out to the company and a spokesperson released the following statement:Meanwhile, Jagazi issued a statement on its website saying they are aware of the Walmart image and that someone used the company's name to list an item.Eyewitness News will continue to follow this story throughout the day. Look for updates on air and online.