Anti-President Donald Trump protesters tried knocking down a wall sponsored by Home Depot at Ruido Fest in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood Saturday.The three-day outdoor Latin music festival took place over the weekend in Addams-Medill Park.Home Depot's booth had a wall that people could decorate, but protesters found is distasteful and began chanting and knocking it down.Witnesses said security eventually cleared the protest. Some suffered minor injuries from falling debris.In a statement, Home Depot said they were at the festival to show their support for the community, and that "this was a very disappointing misunderstanding."