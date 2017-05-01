More than a month since Karen Ramirez disappeared, searchers are back out looking for her body.Volunteers with Texas EquuSearch said they are confident they will find her remains. They are beginning to search in a new area in southeast Houston."We've obtained some new information that puts us in a pretty good area of finding her," said Frank Black, with Texas Equusearch. "The information we got gave us a good lead on things."Coming up on Live at 5, Tom Abrahams will have more on her disappearance and search.