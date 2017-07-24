NEWS

VIRAL VIDEO: 'Fit' toddler does burpees poolside

EMBED </>More Videos

A video of a toddler showcasing an impressive fitness routine by the poolside has gone viral. (WTVD)

BOISE,Idaho --
A video of a toddler showing off her impressive/envious fitness skills has gone viral.

The video, titled "the Burpee Baby is back," shows 2-year-old Keeley working out poolside in Boise, Idaho.

The fit toddler star-jumps, burpees, and then fearlessly jumps into pool - before getting back out to repeat the regime all over again.

The best part? Her whole routine is done with a smile.

The viral video was shared by Keeley's mother and fitness blogger Ashley Roberts.

Roberts, whose Instagram is dedicated to fitness, body positivity, and the empowerment of women, shared the video to her account saying, "The burpee baby is back! Just doing some burpee pool jumps on a hot summer day!"



Roberts' original video has over 12,000 views on Facebook, but a version shared by mass re-post Facebook account Be Fit Motivation has racked up more than 640,000 views.

We're certain of one thing, Keeley's work out routine is putting us all to shame!

Storyful contributed to this post.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsfitnessviral videotrendingbuzzworthychildrenIdaho
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Dentist indicted after child suffers brain damage
Timeline leading up to Jeff Session's recusal and the fallout
Why immigrants are willing to risk their lives to come to the US
Snooty, oldest Florida manatee in captivity, dies at 69
More News
Top Stories
How dust from Africa can impact your health in Houston
Driver charged in horrific human smuggling case
Dentist indicted after child suffers brain damage
Microsoft removing beloved drawing app Paint
5 people hurt by man wielding chainsaw
Company implanting over 50 employees with microchips
Former escort gets 16 years in murder-for-hire plot
Taliban claims responsibility for car bombing
Show More
How to get your Linkin Park tickets refunded
Texas Sales Tax Holiday kicks off August 11
Woman dragged to her death in tragic hit and run
'Angel shot' may help protect women at some bars
Woman's car swallowed by sinkhole in west El Paso
More News
Top Video
Former escort gets 16 years in murder-for-hire plot
Microsoft removing beloved drawing app Paint
Baylor men's choir goes viral for performance on flight
Texas mom encourages people to ride empty tube for son
More Video