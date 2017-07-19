NEWS

Violent shootout kills 2, wounds 3 outside home in Harris Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez gives new details after a deadly shooting in north Harris County. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies have no motive after a violent shootout killed two men and injured three others in north Harris County.

After 8 p.m., deputies rushed to a home in the 1900 block of July after reports of gunfire.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said several men were found with gunshot wounds after an altercation outside the front door of the home.

Gonzalez said at one point all five men drew weapons and began to fire.

Gunshots erupted in multiple directions, and one man related to the homeowner was killed. A second man who arrived with two others to the home was also killed.

The sheriff said the three men who were hospitalized after the incident were in various condition, with at least one in critical condition.

"It's kind of complex, so we are trying to gather all the facts," Gonzalez said.

Deputies were not able to say what the relationship was between the five men.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsdeadly shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Mom and brother of teen killed after birthday arrested
Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor after blood clot removed
Arrest made in apparent road-rage shooting that left driver hospitalized
'I wasn't involved': Man once charged in boy's death shares message
More News
Top Stories
Mom and brother of teen killed after birthday arrested
Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor
Police: Blind woman robbed of her cash in broad daylight
What is the 'Manchester Derby'?
1 dead after suspect opens fire at Katy-area salon
How to get help after massive Harris Co. toll road glitch
Green Beret's father speaks about conviction of son's killer
Police: Gang member forced teen into local sex trade
Show More
Iconic Mecom mansion in River Oaks demolished
Suspect released as DA solidifies Flores murder case
Woman on trial for wreck that killed Pearland officer
Father and son killed in head-on crash
The rise and fall of OJ Simpson
More News
Top Video
Police: Blind woman robbed of her cash in broad daylight
Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor
Iconic Mecom mansion in River Oaks demolished
Mom and brother of teen killed after birthday arrested
More Video