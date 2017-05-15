NEWS

9-year-old boy shot by men who opened fire on his home in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

A little boy is recovering after a violent shooting at his home north of downtown Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 9-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound after someone fired into his home on Bringhurst Street, just north of downtown Houston overnight.

This could have been a real tragedy for the family living here. Police said it started as an argument on the front porch, but ended with someone firing shots into the home.

When police arrived on scene, they found the 9-year-old victim had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

RAW VIDEO: 9-year-old shooting victim loaded into ambulance
EMBED More News Videos

A 9-year-old boy was the victim of a violent shooting just north of downtown Houston.



Investigators said the trouble started around midnight.

Three men got into an argument with the people who live at the home. Those suspects then walked away, but as they got to the middle of the street, one of them started firing multiple rounds at the home.

"Three suspects came to the front door of a residence, there was some kind of an argument with the occupants," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said. "The three suspects retreated into the middle of the street. One of the suspects pulled out a pistol, fired several shots into the residence, which struck the 9-year-old."

After the shooting, the men ran off and police checked the area for a couple of hours, but so far those suspects have not been found.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsshootingchild injuredfightgun violenceinvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Arsonists may have targeted church in NE Houston
Deputy constable involved in crash with daycare van
Chimp escapes enclosure at Honolulu Zoo
'Sleeper creeper' accused of taking photos of women's feet
More News
Top Stories
Deputy constable involved in crash with daycare van
Honoring officers for National Police Week
Katy ISD officer wins Miss Texas United States
Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted riding bike downtown
'Sleeper creeper' accused of taking photos of women's feet
Overturned 18-wheeler blocking Eastex Fwy at N. Loop
Healthy, gourmet kids' menus at Houston area restaurants
Show More
Chimp escapes enclosure at Honolulu Zoo
Deputies: Man killed in ATV crash may have been drunk
Kids eat free: Where to find free kids meals in Houston
Family remembers man killed in road rage shooting
Real-talk and preaching: Meet Pastor John Gray
More News
Top Video
'Sleeper creeper' accused of taking photos of women's feet
Katy ISD officer wins Miss Texas United States
Healthy, gourmet kids' menus at Houston area restaurants
Overturned 18-wheeler blocking Eastex Fwy at N. Loop
More Video