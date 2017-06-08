NEWS

Violence erupts after rapper attacked on stage at concert

SAN DIEGO, California (KTRK) --
A San Diego rap concert turned into chaos on stage and off after someone in the crowd attacked a rapper.

Rapper XXXTentacion was in the middle of a performance at North Park Observatory Wednesday night when a man jumped on stage and knocked him down.

Security rushed over as soon as it happened. The melee resulted in one person at the concert being stabbed.

XXXTentacion got back on stage to explain to the crowd that the concert was cancelled but would make it up with a free show.

There was a huge crowd that took to the streets later outside the venue with people screaming "expletive Rob Stone," another rapper who allegedly has beef with XXXTentacion.

The rapper later tweeted that he was "sucker punched" and claims the security and venue set him up.


Police said around 800 people were at the concert.

