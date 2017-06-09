Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office say tips generated by an Eyewitness News report have led to an arrest warrant on a man believed to be responsible for taking video of at least two woman changing clothes inside stores in The Woodlands."I was like, oh my goodness, I can't believe this is who it is," said an abc13 viewer who contacted us with the name of the man after recognizing him in the video.We shared her information with investigators."I immediately recognized the gentleman as being someone that I've worked close to," she said.The woman asked us not to identify her as she's worried about being fired for coming forward with her information.The surveillance video shows the stunning moment on June 4 when a customer at the Target store, 1100 Lake Woodlands Dr., confronted a man who she says was taking video of her trying on clothes in a dressing room. You see the man shove the woman out of the way and take off. But the images obtained by surveillance cameras and pictures taken by another customer who ran after him were good enough to generate tips for detectives.Investigators have linked the man to at least one other store where a man was taking video of customers trying on clothes. They said that occurred May 30 at Tyler's Department Store, located at 1555 Lake Woodland's Dr., also in the the Woodlands."I don't want anyone else running into this type of situation...so yes I want it stopped," said the witness who gave detectives her information.While investigators say they are working the case, and they've been working on obtaining an arrest warrant, they have not yet made an arrest.