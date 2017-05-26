HIT AND RUN

Man fighting with wife dies after he's run over by pickup in SE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Police said it all started with an argument last night between a husband and wife but ended with a deadly encounter. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police released surveillance video that they want the public to see of the aftermath of a deadly hit and run accident in southeast Houston.

Police said it all started with an argument between a husband and wife.

It happened last night, but Eyewitness News obtained several videos this morning before and after the hit and run.

One of the videos is from a taco truck on Winkler Street. It shows the man walking to the corner parking lot of a nearby convenience store where police said he met his wife who was driving a light-colored SUV.

Meanwhile, the video from the convenience store shows the man walking into the street, then he appears to run toward an oncoming truck that slows down for a moment and hits the man.

Video from the second convenience store shows what witnessed said was the truck before it turned onto Winkler Street.

Francis Marshall saw the whole thing.

"She screamed, 'he's been hit, he's hit.'"

Police said when the victim got into the street, he banged his fists on the truck. Witnesses said the blue truck in the video is the vehicle that ran over the victim.

"I saw the truck running over him. I mean literally, like he was a speed bump. And kept going," Marshall said.

Police do not believe this was an accident.

"Based on witness testimony and witness statements, they believe that the truck ran over the complainant intentionally out of anger and frustration," Houston police officer Kyle Heaverlo said.

Police said they cannot confirm the truck in the video is the one they are looking for, but detectives are now looking at the video in hopes of finding the person who ran over the victim.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newspedestrian injuredpedestrian struckhit and runHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HIT AND RUN
Driver hits and kills 91-year-old woman then takes off
91-year-old killed in hit and run accident in The Heights
Family searching for driver who hit teen on prom night
Crime Stoppers helping to solve cases of hit-and-run accidents
More hit and run
NEWS
Sparks fly as thieves in church van smash their way into store
Gunmen attack bus carrying Egyptian Christians, leaving at least 26 dead
Man charged in murder of father of 2 in La Marque
Man allegedly tried to bite flight attendant before jumping from plane
More News
Top Stories
Sparks fly as thieves in church van smash their way into store
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend by Sunday
Panhandler accused of scamming sets record straight
Man charged in murder of father of 2 in La Marque
New brewery pays tribute to Pearland history
Say cheese! Guide dog joins senior in yearbook photo
Marijuana baggies found in donated children's clothing
Show More
Need a dog or cat? BARC looking for homes
Whoops! Houston man gives girlfriend bouquet of kale
Egypt: Gunmen attack Christians, killing 25
Dad creates children's book series with Asian characters
99 FREE things for the week ahead
More News
Top Video
Man charged in murder of father of 2 in La Marque
Marijuana baggies found in donated children's clothing
Sparks fly as thieves in church van smash their way into store
Person killed after crashing into pillar near Med Center
More Video