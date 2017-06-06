ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) --A woman was sitting in her car at a shopping center when someone jumped on the hood and started kicking the windshield, smashing it.
"All of a sudden, next thing I know, jumping and kicking in the windshield," the victim told WSB.
The victim - who asked to be identified only as Kristen - says she was pulling out of the shopping plaza when she was randomly attacked by the man.
"I was so terrified," she said.
Kristen's dashcam caught him jumping on the hood of her car before stomping on her windshield.
"I have no clue why this happened and why me," she said.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday at a Kroger shopping plaza along Moreland Drive in Atlanta.
Kristen said she had just pumped gas and was headed home. As she's pulling out, police said the man just ran towards her car.
"Honestly, I thought he was going to kick in the windshield and start kicking me," she said.
The audio on the dashcam was off but the victim said she was screaming for help.
"I mean, terror you know? Just looking into someone's face that clearly doesn't care about anything or anyone and seeing him this close to you, you know, kicking at you," Kristen said.
Soon after calling the police and filing a report, she and her husband decided to post the video online in an effort to get this guy off the streets.
Especially because, when you look at the video, it also looks like the suspect had some type of sharp object in his hand.
As for Kristen, she's still trying to process what happened.
"I just think I'm numb still," she said.
Police are investigating, but so far, no one is in custody.
