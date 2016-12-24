NEWS

Video shows man jump off Orlando skyscraper

The man jumped off the 55 West apartment building

ORLANDO, Florida --
Video posted on Twitter shows a man jumping from the side of a skyscraper in downtown Orlando.

About half way down, the man's parachute opens and he lands safely.


"Only in Florida is someone crazy enough to jump off the 22nd story of a building with a parachute. #FloridaMan," @ModernLifeDater tweeted.

The 55 West apartment building is 32 stories high.
(Copyright ©2016 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
