Video shows man jump off Orlando skyscraper

ORLANDO, Florida --Video posted on Twitter shows a man jumping from the side of a skyscraper in downtown Orlando.
About half way down, the man's parachute opens and he lands safely.
Only in Florida is someone crazy enough to jump off the 22nd story of a building with a parachute.#FloridaMan pic.twitter.com/RlPLnxlB91— Modern Life Dating (@ModernLifeDater) December 22, 2016
The 55 West apartment building is 32 stories high.