Video shows Airbnb host shoving guest down staircase

An Airbnb host in the Netherlands may end up facing attempted murder charges after shoving a guest down a flight of stairs.The victim says the host attacked her because she was late checking out of the apartment. She says she woke up in a hospital with a concussion and bruises all over her body and face.Media in the Netherlands reports the suspect was arrested and prosecutors are considering filing charges. Critics are calling on Airbnb to revoke the host's rights on the site.David King, Airbnb's Director of Diversity & Belonging, has released this statement:"Appalling and unconscionable behavior against members of our community runs counter to everything Airbnb stands for. Our CEO Brian Chesky and I are reaching out to the affected guests. We will take the strongest actions we can against such abhorrent conduct, including banning people for life from our platform and assisting law enforcement with their investigation and potential prosecution. Nobody should ever be treated like this and it will not be tolerated."