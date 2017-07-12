AIRBNB

Video shows Airbnb host shoving guest down staircase

EMBED </>More Videos

An Airbnb host in the Netherlands may end up facing attempted murder charges after shoving a guest down a flight of stairs. (Facebook/Steve Nkumbi)

An Airbnb host in the Netherlands may end up facing attempted murder charges after shoving a guest down a flight of stairs.

The victim says the host attacked her because she was late checking out of the apartment. She says she woke up in a hospital with a concussion and bruises all over her body and face.


Media in the Netherlands reports the suspect was arrested and prosecutors are considering filing charges. Critics are calling on Airbnb to revoke the host's rights on the site.


David King, Airbnb's Director of Diversity & Belonging, has released this statement:

"Appalling and unconscionable behavior against members of our community runs counter to everything Airbnb stands for. Our CEO Brian Chesky and I are reaching out to the affected guests. We will take the strongest actions we can against such abhorrent conduct, including banning people for life from our platform and assisting law enforcement with their investigation and potential prosecution. Nobody should ever be treated like this and it will not be tolerated."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscaught on cameracaught on tapeu.s. & worldairbnbattempted murder
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AIRBNB
What is Net Neutrality Day?
TravelCar wants to be 'Airbnb of vehicles'
How to list your home as a hotel
How to list your place on Airbnb
More airbnb
NEWS
Disabled woman found dead in van at state living center
Victim in fatal Lake Conroe boat accident identified
Trump FBI pick testifies no one asked him for 'loyalty oath'
Jeff Sessions addresses 'anti-LGBT hate group,' but DOJ won't release his remarks
More News
Top Stories
Congressman Al Green joins bid to impeach Pres. Trump
Victim in fatal Lake Conroe boat accident identified
Another round of storms today
Houston public works director placed on leave
Trial date set for murder-for-hire suspect
Timeline of the murder in Hedwig Village
Massive shark found dead along banks of Trinity River
Show More
Officer reflects on Memorial Dr. shooting a year later
Man wanted for causing brain injury to his child
1 trillion ton iceberg breaks off Antarctica ice shelf
Australian man checks in beer can as luggage on flight
Rumored Louis Vuitton pop-up may or may not happen
More News
Top Video
Officer reflects on Memorial Dr. shooting a year later
Cincinnati's baby hippo reunites with parents
Olympian Carl Lewis talks UH track
1 trillion ton iceberg breaks off Antarctica ice shelf
More Video