Surveillance video released on Wednesday shows a dramatic armed robbery at the E-Z Pawn Shop in west Houston.In the video, a man can be seen holding a child at the counter when four suspects rushed inside the shop on FM1960 near Kuykendahl.Once inside, the suspects ordered everyone to the ground.According to police, the men got away with 28 firearms and cash.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.