Video of off-duty cop holding down boy goes viral

Video of a confrontation in Michigan between an off-duty police officer and a south suburban Lansing boy has gone viral.Police said there was a fight involving several young people near 192nd and Oakwood. One of the boys allegedly ended up near the property of the off-duty officer.The officer said he held the boy down until on-duty officers arrived. ABC13 Eyewitness News has blurred both their faces because no one has been charged with any wrongdoing.Lansing police are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.