VIDEO: Man jumps into car, saves driver having seizure

Randy Tompkins says he's not a hero, though police dashcam video tells a different story.On Friday, he and his wife were in Dixon when they spotted a car in the wrong lane, headed for their truck.Tompkins got out, jumped through the open window of that car and brought it to a stop. The driver was suffering a seizure."I was praying that he wasn't going to hit the gas, you know, because obviously I had to jump through his window. I just did it so fast that I didn't even think about it, I just did it," Tomkins said.Tompkins says he's seen others have seizures and knew right away what was happening. He plans to reach out to the man in a few days.