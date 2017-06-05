NEWS

VIDEO: Man jumps into car, saves driver having seizure

Randy Tompkins says he's not a hero, though police dashcam video tells a different story. (WLS)

DIXON, Illinois --
Randy Tompkins says he's not a hero, though police dashcam video tells a different story.

On Friday, he and his wife were in Dixon when they spotted a car in the wrong lane, headed for their truck.

Tompkins got out, jumped through the open window of that car and brought it to a stop. The driver was suffering a seizure.

"I was praying that he wasn't going to hit the gas, you know, because obviously I had to jump through his window. I just did it so fast that I didn't even think about it, I just did it," Tomkins said.

Tompkins says he's seen others have seizures and knew right away what was happening. He plans to reach out to the man in a few days.
