ROAD RAGE

VIDEO: Driver attacked in Manhattan Beach road rage incident

A violent confrontation between two women in Manhattan Beach was caught on video. (KABC)

MANHATTAN BEACH, California --
A violent confrontation sparked between two women during a suspected case of road rage in California.

One of the women captured the incident on her cellphone, showing the other come to her window and attempt to stop her from recording.

The woman who recorded the argument claimed she was driving down Manhattan Beach Boulevard when the driver behind her became impatient and started honking and trailing her.

She claims she was bruised on her neck following the altercation and filed a police report.

(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
