A driver had to be rescued after her car crashed through the railing of a parking garage in west Houston.Incredible video shows the car dangling off the third floor of the garage on Elmside near Meadowglen around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.Firefighters told Eyewitness News the woman accidentally shifted her BMW into drive when she was parking.Emergency crews were able to pull her out through the sunroof. She was not seriously hurt.