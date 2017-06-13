CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Video captures woman on the hood of car in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

We've seen some pretty crazy stuff on Houston highway and this is no exception. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We've seen some pretty crazy stuff on Houston highways and this is no exception.

An ABC13 viewer was driving on the Pinemont overpass near Highway 290 when he filmed a woman riding on the hood of a car.

The woman called the Eyewitness News desk and said that the video isn't what it appears and wants to give her side of the story.

She claims that the father of her baby stole her car Sunday after an altercation at her home.

She told him to leave but instead, he took her car. She tried to stop him, but she couldn't get inside. That's when she jumped on the hood.

She said she was on the phone with police while she was on the car. He eventually stopped at the bottom of the overpass where police arrived.

Eyewitness News will get more of her story later today.

RELATED: 10 weird things that happen on Houston highways
EMBED More News Videos

We're getting our first look at a girl seen walking down the center of a crowded North Freeway.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsbuzzworthycaught on cameracarhighwaystrafficHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Brawl over McDonald's McChicken caught on camera
Caught on camera: Car slams into pedestrians
Daredevil dirt bikers jump portion of collapsed bridge
FedEx driver caught on camera stealing money
More caught on camera
NEWS
WATCH LIVE: Family discusses lawsuit against deputy, husband
North Korea releases imprisoned American student
Body matching description of missing mom found
Armed inmates on the run after 2 correctional officers killed in Georgia
More News
Top Stories
Bond conditions set for couple charged in Denny's fight
Body matching description of missing mom found
Man in wheelchair killed during argument at party
WATCH LIVE: Family discusses lawsuit against deputy, husband
Police seize drugs at airport disguised as edible cactus
Prisoners on the run after killing prison guards
Boy found dead after being left in daycare van
Show More
Ex-NBA star Dennis Rodman arrives in North Korea
North Korea releases US citizen Otto Warmbier
Everything you need to know about deadly Denny's fight
Timeline of deadly Denny's altercation
What we know about couple indicted in Denny's fight
More News
Top Video
Bond conditions set for couple charged in Denny's fight
Watch the Olaf's Frozen Adventure trailer
Police seize drugs at airport disguised as edible cactus
Revival Market to host Father's Day pig roast
More Video