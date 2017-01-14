NEWS

VIDEO: Angry customer drives SUV into T-Mobile store in Florida
EMBED </>More News Videos

Police said an angry customer drove an SUV into a T-Mobile store in Palm Springs, Florida.

By ABC7.com staff
PALM SPRINGS, FL --
Police said an angry customer drove her SUV into a T-Mobile store after a dispute over an iPhone on Thursday. The incident was all caught on video.

Witnesses told ABC affiliate WPBF in Palm Springs, Florida, that the woman jumped the sidewalk, drove into the store and got out of the SUV and began smashing things with a broken window frame.

Authorities said the woman was upset that she had to pay to have her cracked iPhone screen replaced when she claimed to have phone insurance.


Officials said one employee suffered an injury after the SUV knocked over a display case onto the employee's leg. The employee was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect, who WPBF identified as Shinobia Wright, caused $30,000 worth of damage to the store, according to police.

Authorities said Wright faced a slew of charges.
Related Topics:
newst-mobilecar into buildingcar crashcaught on camerau.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
President-elect Trump to Visit Smithsonian African American History Museum on MLK Day
Ringling Bros. circus closing down after 146-year run
Chick-fil-A honors fallen officer
Trump Suggests He's Open to Lifting Russian Sanctions, 'One China' Policy
More News
Top Stories
Texans fall to Patriots 34-16 in AFC divisional round
Ringling Bros. circus closing down after 146-year run
Crosby ISD middle school student missing
Chick-fil-A honors fallen officer
PHOTOS: Rodeo Houston tickets on sale today
Future parents have unique maternity shoot
Bars providing code words for women that feel unsafe
Show More
9 Houston-area students will perform at Trump inauguration
Houston marathoner cheats death, loses 250 pounds
America's most hated companies
Boys finds pipe bomb in yard, throws it across street
One dead after five-car crash on SW Freeway
More News
Top Video
Volunteers turn old water bottles into community art
Boys finds pipe bomb in yard, throws it across street
Lucasfilm won't digitize Fisher in future 'Star Wars' films
A LOOK BACK: The rise of Michelle Obama
More Video