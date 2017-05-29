Members of the Victoria Islamic Center broke ground on their new mosque in the same spot where the old one burned down just four months ago.They tell us they got here because of the true American spirit: their fellow Americans from all over the country not just praying for them, but pitching in a few bucks at a time to make sure they bounced back stronger than before."We thought it was going to be very difficult to have our mosque again," said Imam Osama Hassan. "But the way people in Victoria and surrounding Victoria was amazing."Hassan said the night of the fire, they prayed that God would bless them with something better. And on the first day of the most sacred month of the Islamic year, they broke ground on something better.Coming up on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m., Tracy Clemons has more on this story.