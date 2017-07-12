Authorities identify Magnolia father killed in Lake Conroe boat crash and say the victim's 10-year-old called 911 https://t.co/F3hdDreW9j pic.twitter.com/YMEIWqen2a — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) July 12, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2209873" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities release details about a fatal boat accident on Lake Conroe.

A boat heading into shore on Lake Conroe collided with another vessel, leaving a father dead and his wife and 10-year-old daughter injured.Authorities said 39-year-old Jason Clark of Magnolia died at the scene after the crash, which happened off the coast near North Diamondhead Road.Clark's daughter called 911 after the accident and guided first responders to the scene of the accident with the light from her cell phone.According to Montgomery County Judge Wayne Mack, who was on the scene, both vessels were moving at the time of the collision. It's unclear how fast they were going.Clark was sitting at the steering wheel of his boat and was directly hit, resulting in critical injuries. He later died at the scene. His wife and daughter on the same vessel were also injured and taken to Conroe Regional Trauma Center. The woman was admitted and remains in critical condition, while the child was treated and released.The impact of the crash caused the bass boat to roll over and eject the fishermen in the other vessel, who were later pulled from the water. The pair were wearing life jackets and escaped major injury, officials said.Game wardens performed a field sobriety test on the fishermen, but they did not appear impaired, authorities said.Investigators said both boats had the proper marker lights illuminated at the time. Officials added while the boats were lit in accordance with law, the amount of lights on the lake makes it hard to tell between boats and homes."It's very difficult to see moving watercraft across that lake because across the horizon, especially in a busy creek like that, you see all kinds of other lighting," Mack said.Texas Parks and Wildlife crash reconstructionists, who specialize in boat crashes, are leading the investigation. Right now, no one has been charged.