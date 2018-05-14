  • LIVE VIDEO Postgame reaction after Rockets-Warriors Game 1 of West finals

Victim hospitalized after explosion flattens home

JOSIAH BATES
One victim was transported to the hospital after a house exploded in Cleveland on the city's east side on Monday.

A 45-year-old woman was brought to the Metro General Hospital in critical condition, according Angelo Calvillo, Cleveland's Fire Chief.

The explosion flattened the home and the victim was found in the street, Calvillo said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but the gas lines on the street have been shut off.

Crews are working to search the remains of the home.

The area is blocked off while firefighters and paramedics work the scene, according to ABC station WEWS.
