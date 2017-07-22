A person with a gunshot wound checked into a hospital after a reported shootout near a Katy-area Cheddar's, authorities confirm.Passengers in two cars were reportedly shooting at each other around 7:15 p.m. near the parking lot of the Cheddar's on the Katy Freeway at N. Westgreen Blvd.A nearby Harris County deputy saw the flash from one of the gunshots and went to investigate, but the two cars had already fled the scene, according to authorities.Investigators were later able to confirm that a victim with a gunshot wound was checked into a nearby hospital, and that victim had been driving a car matching a description of one of the vehicles involved in the shootout.That person's condition is not known. We'll have updates tonight on Eyewitness News at 10.