San Diego Police are looking for a man who viciously attacked an employee at an auto repair shop in California.The unprovoked attack was documented on surveillance video. It shows a white male walking into Jack's Muffler Service and swings a hammer, hitting Henry Rader at least 13 times and was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.The video also shows the suspect rummaging through the office, but it didn't appear that he took anything.Rader's face has been shattered and doctors fear he could lose an eye.The victim's older brother, Rich Rader, set up a GoFundMe account in hopes of covering the mounting medical costs.Meanwhile, authorities hope the video can help nab the attacker before he hurts someone else.