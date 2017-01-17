  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE STREET CAM: Storms bring slick roads to morning commute
NEWS

Mechanic viciously attacked with hammer at auto shop
EMBED </>More News Videos

Vicious hammer attack caught on security camera in California. (KTRK)

CNN
SAN DIEGO, CA --
San Diego Police are looking for a man who viciously attacked an employee at an auto repair shop in California.

The unprovoked attack was documented on surveillance video. It shows a white male walking into Jack's Muffler Service and swings a hammer, hitting Henry Rader at least 13 times and was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

The video also shows the suspect rummaging through the office, but it didn't appear that he took anything.

Rader's face has been shattered and doctors fear he could lose an eye.

The victim's older brother, Rich Rader, set up a GoFundMe account in hopes of covering the mounting medical costs.

Meanwhile, authorities hope the video can help nab the attacker before he hurts someone else.
Related Topics:
newsattackman injuredcrimeCalifornia
Load Comments
NEWS
Employee fires back at suspects trying to break into gun range
American Among 5 Dead in Mexico Nightclub Shooting
Officials Call Off Search for Missing Flight MH370
At Least 38 Democratic Congress Members Plan to Skip the Inauguration
More News
Top Stories
Atmosphere 'favorable' for more tornadoes Tuesday morning
18-wheeler accidents shuts down part of Katy Fwy.
Teen girl shot along with three others at MLK celebration
Spring native relives deadly Mexican nightclub shooting
Russia invites Trump officials to Syria talks
Man creates dating site for Donald Trump fans
Last man to walk on the moon has died
Show More
NWS: Small tornado caused damage in NW Harris Co.
Parents report mold in Sophie the Giraffe
Houstonians celebrate legacy of MLK
Group breaks into property, turns pool into skate park
Spill at refinery in Texas City causes nasty odors
More News
Top Video
Atmosphere 'favorable' for more tornadoes Tuesday morning
Russia invites Trump officials to Syria talks
Teen girl shot along with three others at MLK celebration
Spring native relives deadly Mexican nightclub shooting
More Video