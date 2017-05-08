NEWS

Mom fights robber in front of her children

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A Houston mother was walking with her two young children when she saw a gray 4-door Volvo approach.

Alicia Smith says that's when an unknown black male jumped out of the passenger side, pointed a handgun at her and demanded her purse.

Smith, a veteran, says she pushed her 7-year-old daughter out of the way and tackled the suspect to the ground, giving him a busted lip.

When the suspect pointed the gun at her 5-year-old son, she relinquished the purse and the suspect fled.

Police were still at Smith's home when they received word that six suspects had been apprehended.

Undercover officers were travelling on Idaho Street when a silver Volvo ran a stop sign and almost struck them. The undercover officers followed the vehicle and called for a marked unit.

Once the marked unit arrived, officers tried to detain the individuals. One pulled out a pistol from his waistband and threw it under the Volvo before trying to flee on foot. He was pursued and subsequently arrested.

A search of the vehicles involved produced Smith's purse and wallet along with some property taken in an earlier aggravated robbery of the Volvo.

Smith was able to identify her attacker by his busted lip from her tackle.

Three of the suspects were arrested on charges unrelated to the robbery. The robbery detectives are still investigating so there are no robbery charges at this time.

