Firefighters are unable to say whether three people found dead at a burning home were victims of a fire or something else.Fire crews are investigating on Richelieu, where HFD said those bodies were found in three different locations.The identities of the victims are not known at this time.There is significant damage to the home, and we saw heavy smoke pouring from the home as emergency vehicles lined the street.Arson investigators are working to find out how this fire started, and why the three victims died.HFD Officer Ruy Lozano stopped short of calling the deaths suspicious, but could not say whether they died as a result of the fire.The property consists of a main house and a rear garage apartment. Lozano said firefighters found one of the bodies inside the home, a second inside the garage apartment, and the third outside the home.A secondary search did not yield any additional bodies, but Lozano said they weren't sure if there was anyone else home when all this began."Right now, it's way too early to tell," Lozano said. "We'll let the people from arson to make that call.""Very tragic morning here in Oak Forest."We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.