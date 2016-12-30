NEWS

'VERY TRAGIC DAY': 3 bodies found at burning home in NW Houston
EMBED </>More News Videos

Investigators said they found three bodies, but can't confirm cause of death

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Firefighters are unable to say whether three people found dead at a burning home were victims of a fire or something else.

Fire crews are investigating on Richelieu, where HFD said those bodies were found in three different locations.

PHOTOS: House fire under investigation in NW Houston


The identities of the victims are not known at this time.

There is significant damage to the home, and we saw heavy smoke pouring from the home as emergency vehicles lined the street.

Arson investigators are working to find out how this fire started, and why the three victims died.

HFD Officer Ruy Lozano stopped short of calling the deaths suspicious, but could not say whether they died as a result of the fire.

The property consists of a main house and a rear garage apartment. Lozano said firefighters found one of the bodies inside the home, a second inside the garage apartment, and the third outside the home.

A secondary search did not yield any additional bodies, but Lozano said they weren't sure if there was anyone else home when all this began.

"Right now, it's way too early to tell," Lozano said. "We'll let the people from arson to make that call."

"Very tragic morning here in Oak Forest."

We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newshouse fireHouston
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Party violence ends in man's death near Baybrook Mall
Manhunt in NYC for Escaped Prisoner Still Wearing Shackles
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
Trump Dismisses Russia Sanctions: 'Time for Our Country to Move On'
More News
Top Stories
Party violence ends in man's death near Baybrook Mall
Houston Texans playoff tickets on sale Friday
Family devastated after dog euthanized
Man allegedly sends ex homemade explosive
Children robbed at lemonade stand
Firefighter hurt while battling massive house fire
Flags lowered for soldiers killed in chopper crash
Show More
Which team could the Texans face in the playoffs?
1-year-old safe after car stolen with child in backseat
Stepson of soldier killed: 'I just want to tell him I love him'
Helicopter crash investigation now led by Army, NTSB
Humane Society: 8 horses seized for neglect
More News
Top Video
Children robbed at lemonade stand
1-year-old safe after car stolen with child in backseat
TSU's Derrick Griffin leaving team to prepare for NFL Draft
Man accused of random attack on teen suffers mental illness
More Video