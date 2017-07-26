U.S. & WORLD

Bank robber denied bike purchase after taking hostages in Vegas

EMBED </>More Videos

Bank robber takes off with 3 hostages in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTRK) --
A bank robber took a teller with him before carjacking a man and a woman near the Las Vegas Strip.

Police say the suspect, who was identified as William Ethridge, then forced the couple to drive to a Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealer where he tried to buy a bike. It was there that Ethridge let his hostages go and he was arrested.

The robbery took place Tuesday afternoon at a bank located a block away from the Strip.

After holding up multiple tellers with a gun, the suspect took an employee with him on the way out.

In the parking lot of the bank, the suspect carjacked the couple and forced the bank worker to ride along with them.

None of the hostages were injured.

After his arrest, police released surveillance images of a person believed to be Ethridge with a gun in his hand around the bank.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsbank robberycarjackinghostagelas vegasu.s. & worldNevada
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Trump to bar transgender individuals from armed forces
How 20 million mosquitoes should be a good thing
Newborn abandoned at grocery store in Arizona
American Airlines workers protest over lost jobs
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Trump says transgender people won't be allowed to serve in military 'in any capacity'
Newborn abandoned at grocery store in Arizona
Armed Wingstop worker chases down and shoots robber
DOJ tells White House: Attorney General Sessions has no plans to resign
More News
Top Stories
Armed Wingstop worker chases down and shoots robber
Trump to bar transgender individuals from armed forces
Widow gives birth to cop's baby 2 years after his death
Man stabbed to death by random ranting stranger
Create a Houston dog for James Coney Island
Newborn abandoned at grocery store in Arizona
How 20 million mosquitoes should be a good thing
Police looking for monkey who bit girl at Buc-ee's
Show More
African dust moves out, chance of rain blows in today
Wounded San Antonio officer returns fire, killing suspect
Apply now! Prince William and Duchess Kate are hiring
American Airlines workers protest over lost jobs
Vote shows GOP's problems in replacing Obama health law
More News
Top Video
Create a Houston dog for James Coney Island
Apply now! Prince William and Duchess Kate are hiring
Newlyweds break tradition with wedding cake piñata
Police looking for monkey who bit girl at Buc-ee's
More Video