A bank robber took a teller with him before carjacking a man and a woman near the Las Vegas Strip.Police say the suspect, who was identified as William Ethridge, then forced the couple to drive to a Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealer where he tried to buy a bike. It was there that Ethridge let his hostages go and he was arrested.The robbery took place Tuesday afternoon at a bank located a block away from the Strip.After holding up multiple tellers with a gun, the suspect took an employee with him on the way out.In the parking lot of the bank, the suspect carjacked the couple and forced the bank worker to ride along with them.None of the hostages were injured.After his arrest, police released surveillance images of a person believed to be Ethridge with a gun in his hand around the bank.