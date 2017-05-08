NEWS

Vandals leave "KKK" and "white power" spray painted on cars and church

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Vandals struck overnight leaving behind racist and profane words on cars and a church building in Galveston.

Residents on Biovu Drive woke up Monday morning to find "KKK," "white power" and other obscenities spray painted on cars and inside a building under construction at New Life Fellowship.

"Hopefully we weren't targeted because we are a church," said Senior Pastor David Gomez.

Diana Killen's car was tagged with "KKK." She and her husband contacted Eyewitness News hoping the publicity leads to arrests.

"It's bad enough my car got it, but to desecrate a church? That's just wrong," Killen said.
