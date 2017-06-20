Van carrying zoo animals overturns near Hockley

An animal transport van bound for a Houston-area petting zoo overturned near Hockley just before noon on Tuesday.The accident happened at Highway 290 inbound near Kremier Road. A kangaroo, a lamb, several baby goats and rabbits were among the animals traveling in the white van, which was operated by Wild Things Zoofari out of Austin.According to a Wild Things Zoofari spokesperson, the driver and the animals all survived the accident and none of the animals are unaccounted for.Waller County Animal Control said a pygmy goat suffered a broken leg and the kangaroo suffered a cut on his ear. Other animals suffered minor abrasions.No other details have been released.