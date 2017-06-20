NEWS

Van carrying zoo animals overturns near Hockley

EMBED </>More Videos

A van transporting zoo animals overturned near Hockley on Tuesday afternoon. (KTRK)

HOCKLEY, Texas (KTRK) --
An animal transport van bound for a Houston-area petting zoo overturned near Hockley just before noon on Tuesday.

The accident happened at Highway 290 inbound near Kremier Road. A kangaroo, a lamb, several baby goats and rabbits were among the animals traveling in the white van, which was operated by Wild Things Zoofari out of Austin.

According to a Wild Things Zoofari spokesperson, the driver and the animals all survived the accident and none of the animals are unaccounted for.

Waller County Animal Control said a pygmy goat suffered a broken leg and the kangaroo suffered a cut on his ear. Other animals suffered minor abrasions.

No other details have been released.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newstraffic accidentzooanimalsanimals in perilbizarreHockley
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Amid sweltering heat, dozens of flights canceled in Phoenix
Officials: Passengers in need of medical attention at IAH
Explosion at Brussels Central Station, 1 suspect shot
Russian jet came within 5 feet of US plane
Explosion at Brussels train station, suspect shot
More News
Top Stories
Disturbance upgraded to Tropical Storm Cindy
Officials: Passengers in need of medical attention at IAH
Explosion at Brussels Central Station, 1 suspect shot
Interactive map forecast cone for Tropical Storm Cindy
Carnival changes itinerary due to Tropical Storm Cindy
Flood insurance 101: What you need to know
The history of naming hurricanes
Show More
Teary-eyed mother accused of killing daughter denied bail
Prodigy, half of rap duo Mobb Deep, dead at 42
Where is Andrea Yates now? Peek inside her secluded life
Andrea Yates drowned her children 16 years ago today
10-foot alligator roped, wrangled off E. Texas ranch
More News
Top Video
SkyDrone13 buzzes over Buffalo Bayou
Soldier reunites with service dog
Elephants rescue calf after it falls in pool
Woman leaps into river to save kitten
More Video