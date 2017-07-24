NEWS

Neighbors say vacant house near school in Kingwood is dangerous

EMBED </>More Videos

Neighbors say a vacant house near a school in Kingwood is dangerous

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Neighbors captured cell phone video of kids sneaking in through the back gate and into a vacant Kingwood home on Little Cedar Drive. Mike McKinzie lives across the street and said, "It's the local haunted house, it's fun, it's exciting, it's dangerous."

Danger is what the neighbors say they worry about the most and it's right next to the playground of Woodland Hills Elementary. McKinzie says he's seen men handcuffed, stolen bikes recovered from the garage and witnessed what he suspects were drug deals just across the street.

A neighboring mother of three young kids says she won't even let her children walk to school because hypodermic needles have been found near the home.

"Police hate the place, they get calls there all the time," said McKinzie.

Some residents have gone as far as protesting by not paying their HOA dues. The action has led to a legal filing by both homeowners and the HOA. A spokesperson for the company that represents the North Woodland Hills HOA said they have no comment on the vacant home or the pending lawsuit.

Residents say the home was abandoned when the owner died. The city has placed multiple postings and warnings at the home.

"They need to tear it down. I've had people come by and say I want to buy it, we can't tell them who to contact," added McKinzie.

A spokesperson for the city says the property has been inspected six times since March. Inspectors noted structural issues, weeds, brush, rubbish and called it a "dangerous building." They say Tuesday the Department of Neighborhoods dangerous building inspections team will go inspect the property. If the property is found to be non-compliant, it will be referred to Legal for review and processing for a dangerous building hearing.

The neighbors have a message for the city.

"Help us," said McKinzie.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newshomeHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Charlie Gard's family ends legal fight: 'We will miss him terribly'
Kushner denies colluding with Russia, says Trump ran 'smarter campaign'
Read Kushner's full statement to Senate Intelligence Committee
One daughter dead, another in jail after crash is streamed live on Instagram
Unruly passenger forces United flight's return to Houston
More News
Top Stories
Why immigrants willingly risk their lives to come to America
Driver charged in horrific human smuggling case
Dentist indicted after child suffers brain damage
Unruly passenger forces United flight's return to Houston
Former escort gets 16 years in murder-for-hire plot
Children's Museum offering free immunizations
'Nothing to hide' on Russia meeting, Kushner says
Mail carrier accused of running down fence in W. Houston
Show More
Man describes brutal road rage attack by a cyclist
How dust from Africa can impact your health in Houston
Texas Sales Tax Holiday kicks off August 11
Man claims San Antonio hotel bed bug nightmare
Troopers honor fall comrade at daughter's wedding
More News
Top Video
'Nothing to hide' on Russia meeting, Kushner says
Why immigrants willingly risk their lives to come to America
Former escort gets 16 years in murder-for-hire plot
Man claims San Antonio hotel bed bug nightmare
More Video