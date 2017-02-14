NEWS

University of Texas at San Antonio president placed on administrative leave

(University of Texas at San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KTRK) --
The president of the University of Texas at San Antonio has been placed on administrative leave, the university announced on Tuesday.

Ricardo Romo, the fifth president at UT San Antonio, is under review for allegations related to his conduct.


Officials said the leave is effective immediately.

Pedro Reyes will act in the role of president during the review. A new president is set to replace Romo by Sept. 1, officials said in a release.

Full statement released by UT San Antonio:

Dear UT San Antonio Community,

It is my duty to inform you that University of Texas at San Antonio President Ricardo Romo has been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately, pending a review of allegations related to his conduct. Pedro Reyes, Ph.D., former executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at The University of Texas System, and currently special assistant to the chancellor and professor of education policy at UT Austin, will act in the role of university president during the review. The search for Dr. Romo's successor is proceeding on schedule, with a new president slated to begin by September 1, 2017.

Respectfully,
William H. McRaven
