NEWS

USS Gabrielle Giffords open for public tours this week in Galveston

EMBED </>More Videos

The USS Gabrielle Giffords will be commissioned in Galveston this week. ((AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The 421-foot USS Gabrielle Giffords will be commissioned this weekend in Texas.

Navy officials say ceremonies will be held Saturday in Galveston to commission the warship named for the former Arizona congresswoman, who was shot in 2011 in Tucson, Arizona, but survived the assassination attempt.

The $475 million ship was constructed by Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama, and arrived in Galveston last weekend.

Giffords helped christen the ship in 2015. It's the ninth in a series of high-speed vessels designed to navigate in shallow coastal regions known as littoral waters.

Giffords' husband is retired astronaut Mark Kelly, a former Navy captain stationed in Galveston County during his NASA service.

Free public tours of the ship are available at Pier 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday in Galveston. Guests will need a photo ID in order to board the ship.

San Diego will be its home port.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsgabrielle giffordsnavyweaponsGalveston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Child dies after swimming at Texas City dike
Spicer won't say whether Trump has confidence in Sessions
Trump's message to Comey: 'I wish him luck'
Notre-Dame attacker lunges at cop with hammer in dramatic video
More News
Top Stories
DA's office to send case of Denny's fight to grand jury
When does self-defense turn criminal? Experts weigh in
Teacher out after 'most likely to become a terrorist' scandal
What big rig drivers want freeway drivers to know
Flying truck tire causes deadly crash in downtown
Child dies after swimming at Texas City dike
Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in Beaumont
Show More
Abbott signs texting ban, calls for special session
Police: Friends filmed man dragging kitten to death
Man threatened after reporting squatters
Timeline of deadly Denny's altercation
Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats
More News
Top Video
4 ways to celebrate World Running Day in Houston
What big rig drivers want freeway drivers to know
Man threatened after reporting squatters
When does self-defense turn criminal? Experts weigh in
More Video