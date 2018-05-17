US Surgeon General helps sick passenger on flight

A Delta flight crew waiting to take off Wednesday was hoping to have a doctor on board who could help with a medical emergency.It turned out there was: the U.S. Surgeon General himself.Dr. Jerome Adams said on Twitter following the incident: "On my @Delta flight to Jackson, Mississippi (by way of Atlanta), and they asked if there was a Doctor on board to help with a medical emergency- why yes- yes there was. Patient doing well and like a good #USPHS officer, I was glad to be able to assist!"Delta said in a statement that the incident took place on Flight 1827, which was traveling from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Atlanta. The airline said the flight had to return to the gate before takeoff due to a "customer illness."A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told ABC News the flight crew asked for help when a passenger lost consciousness while the flight was waiting to take off, and Adams stepped in and was assisted by two nurses.The spokesperson said that the passenger regained consciousness, but Adams recommended the individual still be taken to a hospital. Adams telephoned the passenger's spouse to explain the situation and helped escort the individual off the plane to medical personnel waiting at the gate.The passenger was last reported in stable condition.Delta also thanked the surgeon general in a statement on Twitter:"When the 'Doctor on board' is THE Doctor. Thanks for your service and assistance today @Surgeon_General."