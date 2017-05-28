Fleet Week parachute accident. https://t.co/Wk5K1w8j0A parachutist cut away, landed in water, & injured. Courtesy Aaron Moss Stay w/@ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/3OXxKOWoYJ — Stacey Sager (@staceysager7) May 28, 2017

A U.S. Navy Seal was killed on Sunday when his parachute malfunctioned during a Fleet Week event in Jersey City.The Coast Guard confirms that at 12:18 p.m., they responded to a person in the water off Liberty State Park.The person was removed from the water with a rescue boat and taken to Jersey City Medical Center.Video showed a piece of the parachute coming down after the parachutist separated from his chute and landed in the water.The accident occurred as U.S. Navy and Coast Guard service members were participating in the event, which included a U.S. Navy Parachute Team, The Leap Frogs.