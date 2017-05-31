NEWS

Urinating dog statue left briefly alongside 'Fearless Girl' on Wall Street

Photo shows the statue that has since been removed.

NEW YORK CITY --
A New York City artist briefly placed a small statue of a urinating dog next to Wall Street's "Fearless Girl" sculpture as a form of counter-protest.

"Fearless Girl" was installed in March by a financial firm as a statement about the lack of women on the boards of big U.S. corporations. It faces the famous "Charging Bull" statue.

In published reports, the dog's sculptor Alex Gardega said he thinks "Fearless Girl" is a disrespectful publicity stunt and "has nothing to do with feminism."

"Fearless Girl" creator Kristen Visbal and a representative for bull creator Arturo Di Modica did not immediately respond to comment requests on Tuesday.

Di Modica has previously complained that "Fearless Girl" turns his bull's message of freedom, peace, strength, power and love into something negative.

Related Topics:
newsstatuewall streetlower manhattannew york cityu.s. & worldbuzzworthyNew York
