NEWS

Island of misfit toys, UPS expects 1.3M returns in one day

EMBED </>More News Videos

UPS is expecting nearly 6 million returned package this year. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

WASHINGTON --
Christmas is the season of giving, and January the month of returns.

UPS expects to deliver 1.3 million packages back to retailers on Jan. 5, celebrated by the delivery service, but no one else, as "National Returns Day."

Surging online sales have been followed by a surge of returns by air and if UPS is right, it will be its busiest returns day ever, topping last year's 1 million.

By the end of January's first week, the Atlanta company said Tuesday that it will likely have returned 5.8 million packages, topping last year's 5 million, which was also a record.

A survey by the National Retail Federation estimated that more than $260 billion worth of merchandise was returned 2015.
Related Topics:
newsholiday shopping
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Burglars target local H-E-B stores over Christmas holiday
Police: Student killed teacher, child they had together
Resolutions are changing in 2017
Obama's Final Hawaiian Vacation as President
More News
Top Stories
Burglars target local H-E-B stores over Christmas holiday
Katy police investigating first murder since 2013
Former UH player, son of Texans' Vince Wilfork arrested
Woman with gun shot, killed by Brazoria County deputies
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher dead at 60
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Trump Tower evacuated due to suspicious package
Show More
Police: Student killed teacher, child they had together
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Sex offender arrested after photos found of underage girls
Where are the sex offenders?
Prosecutors: Paul Wall promoted 'smoke session'
More News
Top Video
Katy police investigating first murder since 2013
Woman with gun shot, killed by Brazoria County deputies
Where are the sex offenders?
Burglars target local H-E-B stores over Christmas holiday
More Video