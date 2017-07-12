HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Philip Larkin walked to his garage Tuesday morning with his coffee in one hand, his keys and his fiancee's engagement ring in the other. He says he slipped on some water and fell flat on his back.
"I stood up, put the ring here," he showed us as he pointed to the top of the car. "I went back inside to clean up, came back out, got in the car, and drove away."
But he forgot one thing: the ring.
When he realized it was gone, he looked in the car. It wasn't there. He looked up and down his street three times. It wasn't there. And then he called his fiancee Meghan McDole.
"I think I was quite calm about it. He was so obviously distressed that I wanted to not stress him out anymore," McDole said.
Larkin had the ring designed especially for McDole. She wanted a sapphire instead of the traditional diamond. He proposed in March while they were in the Serengeti.
"It was more about the symbol and what it meant for us than the actual ring," she said.
He's filed a report with HPD, canvassed pawn shops, asked neighbors for surveillance video that could help him track the ring down, posted the lost ring on social media and neighborhood forums.
"I'm just hoping somebody found it, picked it up, and eventually will see my post and contact me directly," he said.
The ring is insured, but they said this ring is special because it's part of their memories.
"But I am expecting a new proposal once we get the ring," McDole added.
If anyone finds the ring, you can contact Larkin directly at philiplarkin2@yahoo.com.
