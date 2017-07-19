Uber driver and new parents describe baby's birth in car

An Uber driver has an incredible story to tell after a rider gave birth in the backseat of his car!Erica Davidovich began having contractions Friday evening. Before she and her husband headed for the hospital, she made a simple prayer."God, just please, please, make it fast and easy and a healthy baby," she said."Usually, Friday night, we wouldn't be able to use the phone or anything like that, but for the health of a mother, it's permitted on the Sabbath, so I called the Uber," said Niv Davidovich, Erica's husband.Raymond Telles was picking up his last clients of the night. When he learned what was going on, he rushed to try to get the couple to the hospital."I wanted to make sure everything was good, this kid was safe," Telles said.The mother of four said her prayer was answered much faster than expected.They only made it about a mile and a half from their Valley Village home when they had to stop at Whole Foods on Riverside Drive and Coldwater Canyon in Sherman Oaks."Usually for our other three girls, water breaks, it's still another six, seven or 12 hours," Niv Davidovich explained.That wasn't the case this time."I didn't push. Nothing happened. Somehow, the gravity, the baby just slid out. My incredible husband caught the baby," Erica Davidovich said.First responders arrived shortly after the baby was born. The couple and their newborn got to see Telles again on Monday. Telles gave them a gift from the ride-hailing company - an Uber onesie."I was actually calm, very calm. I kind of freaked out a little bit once I turned around and saw that the baby was out," Telles said.The baby boy weighed in at 6 pounds and 12.5 ounces. In line with Jewish tradition, he will be named during bris this Saturday.